Xi says China views relations with Philippines from strategic perspective

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Thursday that China has always viewed its relations with the Philippines from a strategic perspective.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos.

On the South China Sea issue, the two sides should stick to friendly consultations and properly handle differences and disputes, Xi said.

For his side, Marcos said he always holds that the maritime issue should not define the entire Philippine-China relations, and the two sides can further strengthen communication in this regard.

The Philippines will continue to adhere to the one-China policy, the principle of peace, and independent diplomacy, and will not take sides, Marcos said, adding that the Philippines stands ready to actively consult with China to explore and promote joint development of offshore oil and gas.