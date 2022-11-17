Mainland pledges further medical assistance for ill panda in Taiwan

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said mainland experts will remain in close contact with their counterparts in Taiwan and provide timely advice and assistance for the treatment of an ill giant panda on the island.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a press inquiry regarding the giant panda Tuan Tuan.

Ma said the mainland will continue to provide further support and assistance when on-the-ground treatment and care for the panda by mainland experts are needed in the future.

Invited by the Taipei Zoo, two mainland experts traveled to the island and participated in the treatment and nursing of Tuan Tuan earlier this month. With concerted efforts by experts from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, the health condition of Tuan Tuan, ranging from its dietary and mental state to walking posture, has been improved, said Ma.

Citing the briefing by the two mainland experts, Ma said Tuan Tuan will continue to receive palliative care, and the treatment plan will be adjusted according to its condition in the future.