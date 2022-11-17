Mainland urges Taiwan authorities to remove obstacles on cross-Strait transport

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday urged Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to remove obstacles hindering cross-Strait ferry and flight services.

The mainland always encourages exchanges between people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and has no problem with cross-Strait travels once COVID-19 prevention and control measures are in place, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.

It was the DPP authorities who, without any consultations with the mainland, called off travels and other direct exchanges between Fujian Province and Kinmen and Matsu, including the ferry service, and suspended cross-Strait passenger flights except for those linking the island with Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Chengdu, Ma noted.

He added that on the mainland side there are no barriers to resuming travels and other direct exchanges between Fujian and Kinmen and Matsu.

"Only if the DPP authorities remove the obstacles they have set up will relevant business sectors be able to address technical problems based on the actual needs of people on both sides and the services will be resumed," Ma said.