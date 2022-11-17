China urges U.S. to stop irresponsible accusations on cyber security

China urges the United States to stop making irresponsible accusations against other countries on cyber security, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing when answering a query on claims that the U.S. intelligence community had begun an effort to stop spies and hackers from China and elsewhere from accessing academic research on emerging technologies.

She said that the Chinese government has always been unequivocally against hacking attacks and abusing information technologies.

Noting that the United States is the country that possesses the most powerful cyber technologies and capabilities in the world, Mao said the United States has also launched the biggest number of hacking attacks, wiretaps and secret thefts against other countries.

"A recent report shows that the U.S. launched cyber-attacks and theft operations against China's Northwestern Polytechnical University and took away a group of core technical data. But the U.S. has yet to offer an explanation," she said, urging the United States to immediately stop cyber-attacks and secret thefts against other countries, and stop making irresponsible accusations against others on cyber security.