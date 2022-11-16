LINE

Economy

G20 summit reaffirms cooperation to address serious global economic challenges

2022-11-16 16:12:59Xinhua
The 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit here on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to cooperation to address global economic challenges.

In a declaration adopted at the end of the two-day summit, the G20 leaders said cooperation is necessary for global economic recovery, tackling global challenges and laying the foundation for strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth.

The bloc said they were committed to supporting developing countries, particularly the least developed and small island developing states, in responding to global challenges and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The leaders said they would coordinate to achieve a robust, inclusive and resilient global recovery and sustainable development that delivers jobs and growth. 

