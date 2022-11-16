U.S. launches Artemis I moon mission

NASA launched the Artemis I mission on Wednesday after two failed attempts, sending the agency's mega Moon rocket and integrated Orion spacecraft on a journey around the moon.

The Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft lifted off Wednesday at 1:47 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (0647 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Artemis I flight test is an uncrewed mission around the moon that will pave the way for a crewed flight test and future human lunar exploration as part of NASA's Artemis lunar program.