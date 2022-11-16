LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

U.S. launches Artemis I moon mission

2022-11-16 16:10:20Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

NASA launched the Artemis I mission on Wednesday after two failed attempts, sending the agency's mega Moon rocket and integrated Orion spacecraft on a journey around the moon.

The Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft lifted off Wednesday at 1:47 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (0647 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Artemis I flight test is an uncrewed mission around the moon that will pave the way for a crewed flight test and future human lunar exploration as part of NASA's Artemis lunar program. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]