India's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,285,857

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,285,857 on Wednesday, as 35,178 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 440 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 432,519.

There are still 367,415 active COVID-19 cases in the country even as there was a decrease of 2,431 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 31,485,923 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 37,169 were discharged during the past 24 hours.