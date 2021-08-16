LINE

Rare white-naped cranes grow healthily thanks to joint efforts of two provinces

(ECNS) -- Two young white-naped cranes, hatched from two eggs found in a swollen river by villagers in Inner Mongolia on May 30, have started their new lives in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The crane chicks were sent to Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Heilongjiang Province for professional help two months after their birth.

When they can fly, they will be released to nature.

White-naped crane is a large bird that inhabits spacious marshes and shallow wetlands where it can find plenty of seeds, grassroots, and insects to eat.

It was listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List in 2012 and is under second-class state protection in China.

