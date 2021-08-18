LINE

Society

China deliberates law revision to further prevent, control noise pollution

2021-08-18 13:02:31Xinhua
China's top legislature began discussing a draft revision to the law on the prevention and control of noise pollution, aiming to cope with new challenges in this regard in China's economic and social development.

The draft revision was presented to the legislators for deliberation on Tuesday at the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

The draft expands the application scope of the law, stipulating new types of noise pollution, such as urban rail-bound transport noise.

Should it be approved, the law will apply to the prevention and control of noise pollution related to industry, construction, traffic and social activities in rural areas.

The draft also defines further efforts to strengthen noise pollution prevention and control at source, and the classified management of noise pollution.

The current law was put into effect in 1997 and amended in 2018.

