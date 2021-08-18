Comicomment: If a Covid-19 virus takes adventures in China and the U.S.

(ECNS) -- If a Covid-19 virus is to take an adventure, it will meet a variety of barriers and prevention and control measures in China. But in the U.S., it is likely to pass through various "check points" easily, because there are less defensive measures to stop them.

Covid-19 virus is the common enemy of the whole mankind. It is the common goal of the world to remove the virus as early as possible. However, China and the U.S. have taken different measures in fighting the pandemic caused by the virus.

China adheres to the principle of "people first" while the U.S., for some "political purposes", goes against science and tries to "politicize" the origin tracing.

Playing blame game will do no good in stemming the virus's spread. On the contrary, it helps spread the "political virus". Over the past year, the results in fighting the virus have told the truth.

Politicians tend to lie, but the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths will not. (John Lee)