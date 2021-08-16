LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Golden Egyptian mummies debut in Beijing

1
2021-08-16 17:47:55Ecns.cn Editor : Li Yuxin ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- An exhibition on ancient Egyptian culture opened at World Art Museum in Beijing on Sunday.

A total of 107 sets of rare archaeological antiques from ancient Egypt were on display, among which six golden mummies debuted at the same time for the first time in China.

The six golden mummies date back to the first century under the reign of Greek-Roman governance.

Eleven Fayum mummy portraits with a history of nearly 2,000 years were also on exhibition. Each portrait was made of hot wax and pigment.

The exhibits also include 12 painted mummy masks, 18 Hellenistic statues, sculptures and stone tablets, 25 pieces of pottery and jewelry used by ancient Egyptian aristocracy, and 33 glass containers and some Papyrus documents.

The exhibition is set to conclude on Nov. 15.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.