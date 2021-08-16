Golden Egyptian mummies debut in Beijing

(ECNS) -- An exhibition on ancient Egyptian culture opened at World Art Museum in Beijing on Sunday.

A total of 107 sets of rare archaeological antiques from ancient Egypt were on display, among which six golden mummies debuted at the same time for the first time in China.

The six golden mummies date back to the first century under the reign of Greek-Roman governance.

Eleven Fayum mummy portraits with a history of nearly 2,000 years were also on exhibition. Each portrait was made of hot wax and pigment.

The exhibits also include 12 painted mummy masks, 18 Hellenistic statues, sculptures and stone tablets, 25 pieces of pottery and jewelry used by ancient Egyptian aristocracy, and 33 glass containers and some Papyrus documents.

The exhibition is set to conclude on Nov. 15.