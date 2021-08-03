Beijing suspends train service from infected areas

A resident gets inoculated against the COVID-19 virus at a vaccination site in a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, Aug 2, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

Beijing has suspended train service to the capital from 23 cities in an effort to reduce transmission of the coronavirus.

The cities include Zhengzhou, Nanjing, Yangzhou, Shenyang, Dalian, Xiamen, Changsha and Zhangjiajie, all of which have reported COVID-19 cases in recent days, a senior official said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Cui Wei, an official in the anti-virus office of the Beijing Bureau of China Railway, said tickets will not be sold to people from those cities.

Beijing also suspended sales of tickets for routes between the capital and Nanjing, Yangzhou, Zhangjiajie and Zhengzhou.

"Ticketing will be adjusted according to the changing conditions of the epidemic in the country," Cui said.

Xu Hejian, spokesman for the Beijing municipal government, said tourist agencies should not make hotel or flight arrangements for people in the city's high- and medium-risk areas. People in the capital are encouraged not to go out of the city unless necessary.