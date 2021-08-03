Passenger throughput of Tibet's westernmost airport crosses 100,000

The annual passenger throughput of Gunsa Airport, in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, exceeded 100,000 for the first time, according to local aviation authorities.

Located in Ngari Prefecture, which has a population of 123,300, the airport opened to air traffic on July 1, 2010. Tibet's westernmost airport has greatly promoted local tourism development.

The passenger throughput is expected to surpass 120,000 this year, the airport's designed capacity.

Standing at an altitude of 4,274 meters above sea level, Gunsa Airport is the fourth highest in the world.