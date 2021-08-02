World cultural heritage-themed carnival held in Fuzhou

(ECNS) -- A carnival that themed on world cultural heritage was held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province on Wednesday.

Yiwu (traditional Chinese dance to sacrifice Confucius), folk customs performance, ancient dragon boat race performance and so on debuted in turn, showing the lively culture of the city.

3D naked-eye videos presented audience traditional Fuzhou culture which incorporates symbolic elements of the city, such as jasmine, golden fish, oil paper umbrella, etc.

Besides, other themed activities like ancient Fuzhou-style fair also showed citizens and tourists a typical Fuzhou.