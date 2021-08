(ECNS) -- A clean energy promotion activity was held in Banqiao wind farm on Wednesday in Kunming, Yunnan Province.

There are 50 wind turbines in Banqiao wind farm with installed capacity of 99MW, and the annual on-grid power can reach 340 million kWh.

Compared with thermal power plants of the same scale, it can save 110,000 tons of standard coal and 980,000 cubic meters of fresh water per year.

It can also reduce the emission of various pollutants by nearly 3 million tons every year.