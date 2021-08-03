LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Decline of US hegemony has nothing to do with China: media

1
2021-08-03 17:55:52Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

The decline of US hegemony has nothing to do with China, but is something bound to happen, according to an opinion piece published Monday on Singapore's Lianhe Zaobao.

The rise of US hegemony in the post-Cold War period, though a singular historical event, has been falsely perceived as a norm by the United States, wrote Sun Xingjie, a professor in geopolitics at China's Jilin University, in the article first published by Hong Kong's Ming Pao newspaper.

The decline was also a consequence of America's major strategic mistakes, Sun said, noting that under the myth of its hegemonic power, the United States has dragged itself into decades of military mire in the Middle East.

Sun stressed that to thaw their frosty relations, China and the United States need to not only keep interacting diplomatically, but also to kick-start cooperation on specific issues to build up mutual trust.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.