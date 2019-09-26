Mainland authority: Taiwan losing 'ties' a trend

The Taiwan affairs authority of the mainland said on Wednesday that it's a trend that more countries will build diplomatic ties with the Chinese mainland, after two Pacific nations decided to switch diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing based on the one-China principle.

Last week, the Solomon Islands severed official ties with Taiwan and established diplomatic relations with the mainland. Kiribati also announced plans it would resume ties with the mainland. So far, 179 countries have diplomatic ties with the Chinese mainland.

The Taiwan authority said recently that it will consider increasing aid for countries with "diplomatic ties" with the island including Nauru, Tuvalu, Marshall Islands and Palau to ensure stable relationships.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said the move by the Taiwan authority shows who is engaged in "money diplomacy".

"Adhering to the one-China principle is the trend of history, which is unstoppable. More countries choose to establish diplomatic relations with us, and this trend will continue," he said.

Meanwhile, Ma also condemned the United States' obstruction of the Solomon Islands' move to cut "ties" with the island and its support for Taiwan in defending its international space.

"The Taiwan question is China's internal affair," he said. "The US should abide by the one-China principle and properly handle Taiwan-related issues."

The Democratic Progress Party, the ruling party of the island, and some Taiwan organizations will organize a public parade this month in Taiwan to support the protests in Hong Kong, the island media reported.

In response, Ma said, "It is more proof of the DPP's meddling in Hong Kong affairs and their attempt to destabilize Hong Kong."

"The DPP authorities and 'Taiwan independence' forces, for their own benefit, have ignored the welfare of the people of Hong Kong and Taiwan and added fuel to the flames."

In the past three months, radical demonstrations and violent attacks in Hong Kong have seriously undermined the city's prosperity and stability, challenged the rule of law and social order and violated the bottom line of the principle of "one country, two systems".

A few activists continue to carry out violent activities and even openly advocate "Hong Kong independence", arousing the strong indignation of Chinese people at home and abroad, Ma said.

At present, "stop violence and restore order" has become the most extensive consensus of all sectors of Hong Kong society, he said.

Ma warned the DPP authorities and "Taiwan independence" forces to stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and undermining cross-Straits relations.

"Those who start a fire will burn themselves," he added.