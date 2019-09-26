President praises deeds of role models

President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of carrying forward the spirit of patriotism and dedication in order to create a powerful source of strength for realizing the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remark in his instructions read at a ceremony honoring the country's role models on Wednesday.

He expressed warm congratulations and sincere greetings to role models receiving awards and to the families of deceased role models.

Xi said generations have persistently striven for China's socialist revolution, construction and reform, and many have emerged as role models.

They dedicated their wisdom, blood, sweat and sometimes even their lives to pursuing the country's prosperity, national rejuvenation and better lives for the people, he said.

The president also called for efforts to publicize the meritorious deeds of role models and use their stories to inspire the Party and all Chinese people to carry forward the spirit of patriotism and dedication.

A total of 278 individuals and 22 groups were awarded the title.

Wang Huning, a Standing Committee member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, met the role models and families of the deceased ones.

Xi's instructions were read out by Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.