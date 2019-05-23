LINE

World first submarine rideshare to launch at Australia's Great Barrier Reef

The world's first ever rideshare submarine will soon give tourists the opportunity to explore the depths of Australia's Great Barrier Reef like never before.

Able to venture up to 30 meters below the surface with 180-degree views, the 'scUber' initiative announced on Thursday, is a partnership between Tourism and Events Queensland and the U.S. rideshare giant Uber.

"We're working harder than ever before to find new ways to showcase the unique experiences on offer in Queensland," State Minister for Tourism and Innovation Kate Jones said.

"The Great Barrier Reef is our greatest tourism asset. This will give visitors a completely new way to experience this great natural wonder."

Attracting over 2 million visitors annually, the iconic Great Barrier Reef brings in around 6 billion Australian dollars (4.1 billion U.S. dollars) to the local economy every year and according to State Member of Parliament in Gladstone Glenn Butcher, he is expecting the rideshare submarine to boost the area's popularity even further.

"Tourism operators in Queensland are developing innovative new experiences to meet evolving consumer trends and we hope the launch of scUber will stimulate demand for this new type of travel," he said.

"This campaign will show the world through the eyes of high-profile influencers, the media and every day travellers that the reef is teeming with life, marine animals and beauty."

Operating from Heron Island, the rideshare submarine will run over a four week period from May 27 to June 18.

