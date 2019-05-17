LINE

Protectionism common enemy of world: Chinese ambassador to UK

Chinese ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming on Thursday said that China does not want a trade war but will fight its corner, slamming protectionism as the common enemy of the world.

Liu said in an article on the Evening Standard that there has been no change of position as far as China is concerned over the trade talks with the United States.

He stressed that China takes a firm stance on safeguarding its legitimate interests.

Liu noted that China has always believed in responsibility and cooperation as a way to resolve differences in negotiations.

"Raising tariffs and taking unilateral measures only harms the interests of the people and businesses of the two countries," he said, "A sound and stable economic partnership between the US and China is important for not only the two countries but also the world economy."

The Chinese diplomat called protectionism "the common enemy of the world", saying g that the trade friction between China and the US is a question of openness and connectivity versus exclusion and protectionism.

"The real troublemakers in the global economy are those who rely on their superior power and frequently resort to the threat of raising tariffs, and who trigger 'trade wars' at will, even against their allies, without hesitation," he said.

