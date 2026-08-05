Comicomment: History must not be overturned

It is reported that the city of Nagasaki plans to complete updates to exhibition panels at the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum during fiscal year 2026, including replacing the term "Nanjing Massacre" with "Nanjing Incident" on a display panel.

The Nanjing Massacre was a brutal crime committed by Japanese militarism. The evidence is irrefutable and history must not be tampered with.The Tokyo Trial clearly established that the atrocities committed by Japanese troops in Nanjing constituted a "massacre", not a so-called incident.

Many Japanese atomic bombing survivors, Nagasaki civic groups and people of insight in Japan have called for Japan's crimes and history as an aggressor under militarism to be reflected correctly and fully.

Only by facing history honestly and reflecting on it sincerely can a country earn the respect of the international community and the trust of its neighbors. Any attempt to whitewash history or distort the truth is bound to be rejected by the world.