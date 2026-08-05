'China travel' fuels 'China shopping' boom

Two European tourists shop for panda souvenirs at Beijing Zoo on July 16, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

(ECNS) -- The global popularity of “China travel” is igniting a retail frenzy, with Shanghai recording a near three-fold increase in departure tax refund applications in the first half of 2026, CCTV News reported.

International tourists spent 2.3 billion yuan (about $340 million) on tax-free shopping, fueled by a 22% year-on-year rise in Shanghai port foreign arrivals to 3.166 million.

Traditional Chinese silk and cultural souvenirs are proving highly popular. Streamlined payments and instant refunds via mobile apps like Alipay and WeChat, as well as international credit cards, have further stimulated spending. In July, inbound tourist transactions using Alipay surged 72.9% year on year.

Meanwhile, ports in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, are seeing historic traffic. The Liantang checkpoint surpassed 20 million passenger crossings this year, achieving the milestone 30 days ahead of schedule. Boosted by China’s expanding visa-free policies, family travel is booming, with foreign entries through Shenzhen’s airport rising 24.5%. Tourists are exploring historic sites like Nantou Ancient City, turning the tourism influx into a major boost for local businesses.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)