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China logs nearly 1 million consumer complaints in H1, with AI services a growing concern

2026-08-05 15:51:14Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Consumer associations across China handled 985,928 complaints in the first half of 2026, down 1.01% from a year earlier. Of these, resolving 567,926 cases, helping consumers recover 447 million yuan ($66.2 million), the China Consumers Association said Wednesday.

Complaints involving AI customer service increased as businesses expanded its use in product inquiries, fee explanations, marketing and after-sales support. Consumers reported misleading promises, difficulty reaching human agents and inaccurate AI-generated information.

Secondhand trading platforms also remained a major source of disputes, with complaints involving counterfeit or refurbished goods, missing accessories and undisclosed defects.

Complaints about online lending and other consumer finance services remained high, particularly over automatic charges made without clear consent. Some consumers said they were repeatedly charged membership or value-added service fees they had not authorized.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)
(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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