Lanzhou airport's 'mouse control officers' become online stars

(ECNS) -- A family of three stray cats at Lanzhou Zhongchuan International Airport in Gansu Province has become a popular photo spot after being appointed as the airport's "mouse control officers."

Pictures of the cat family at Lanzhou Zhongchuan International Airport in Gansu Province . (Screenshot from China News Service)

Located near Gate D58, the cats’ glass-enclosed “office” is equipped with cat beds, climbing structures and an air purifier, providing a comfortable home for the feline staff members.

The tabby trio — father cat Sang Biao, mother cat Cuihua and their kitten Xiao Cuiguo — have been cared for by airport staff, who provide regular health checks.

Sang Biao has lived around the airport since Terminal 3 was built, later joined by Cuihua, with their kitten arriving this year to expand the “mouse control team.” Responding to jokes online, the airport formally named Sangbiao director and Cuihua deputy director of its Mouse Control Office.

The airport said the cats help reduce the use of rodenticides while maintaining a safe environment. It also runs a social media column featuring the cats’ daily life, attracting passengers who stop by to take photos with the unusual “airport employees”.

Sang Biao, director of the "Mouse Control Office" at Lanzhou Zhongchuan International Airport in Gansu Province. (Screenshot from China News Service)

（By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing）