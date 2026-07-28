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China In Photos: China's leading memory chipmaker CXMT shares soar in record IPO debut

2026-07-28 11:34:04Ecns.cn Editor : Chen Shankun ECNS App Download

Chinese memory chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) closed at 49 yuan (about $7.22) on its Shanghai STAR Market debut Monday, up 465.82 percent from its IPO price of 8.66 yuan, with full-day turnover surpassing 140 billion yuan.

The stock ended its first trading day with a market capitalization of over 3.2 trillion yuan, cementing its position as the largest listed company by market value on the A-share market.

The blockbuster debut caps a historic IPO run with expected total proceeds surpassing 66 billion yuan, making it the largest-ever IPO in China's sci-tech innovation board.

 

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