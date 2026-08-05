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China sends third medical expert team to help DRC fight Ebola

2026-08-05 15:53:54Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China’s third medical expert team to assist the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in fighting Ebola arrived in Kinshasa, the DRC capital, on Aug. 1, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday. 

非洲新一轮埃博拉疫情暴发 中方连续派遣医疗专家组
The backdrop of a Foreign Ministry press briefing in Beijing. (Photo: fmprc.gov.cn)

Since the latest outbreak, China has dispatched multiple medical teams to support the DRC and other African countries, earning positive feedback internationally.

The latest team includes experts in epidemiology, health quarantine, clinical treatment and laboratory testing. They will build on earlier efforts and continue cooperation with local authorities and international organizations.

China will continue providing medical support to African countries and helping them combat the outbreak, Lin added.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)

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