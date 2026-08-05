Chinese film Dear You premieres in Vietnam

A poster of the film Dear You in New York, July 26,2026. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)

(ECNS) -- The Chinese film Dear You held its Vietnamese premiere in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday evening, according to Ha Noi China Cultural Center.

The film officially hit theaters across Vietnam on Wednesday. To cater to different audiences, it is being screened in three language versions, Mandarin, Chaoshan dialect, and Vietnamese, all of which feature bilingual subtitles in Vietnamese and English.

Around 1,000 people attended the premiere, including Vietnamese film industry professionals, cultural scholars, overseas Chinese, representatives of Chinese-funded enterprises in Vietnam, and journalists.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)