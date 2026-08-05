Shandong-Africa cultural gala opens in Jinan, Shangdong

Performers put on performances at the 2026 China-Africa Friendship Tour—Shandong meets Africa Cultural Gala on August 4, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Li Mingrui)

(ECNS) -- The 2026 China-Africa Friendship Tour—Shandong meets Africa Cultural Gala opened in Jinan, Shangdong Province on Tuesday.

Co-hosted by the The Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Shandong Provincial People’s Government, the event gathered various dignitaries, including King Letsie III of Lesotho and ambassadors from Somalia and Angola. Lin Wu, Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee,, expressed commitment to expanding trade, strengthening industrial synergy, and deepening cultural exchanges with African nations.

The opening ceremony featured the launch of 10 major Shandong-Africa cultural cooperation projects and a joint art exhibition. Miles Gengxu Nan, Botswana's Special Advisor and Presidential Envoy for Trade and Investment Affairs (Asia-Pacific), noted that the carnival serves as a vital platform for African representatives to explore investment opportunities in Shandong, while helping Chinese enterprises establish partnerships overseas.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)