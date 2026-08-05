AI-generated drama star lists ad rates of up to 258,000 yuan, drawing support and doubts

Screenshot photo form Douyin shows AI-generated drama star Fang Taozi promoting coloured contact lenses.

(ECNS) -- Fang Taozi, the main character in the viral AI-generated Chinese short drama “The Girl Who Was Laid Off,” has begun promoting products online, with reported advertising rates reaching as high as 258,000 yuan ($38,200) per video, drawing both cheers from fans and doubts from netizens who question the credibility of products promoted by a non-human character.

In a recent bonus clip, Fang recommended a brand of colored contact lenses, saying they remained comfortable after a full day's wear.

Some fans have expressed support for Fang, while many netizens have voiced doubts, arguing that products backed by an AI persona carry little credibility since no real person has actually tested them. "Who would buy this? No real human has even tried it," one netizen commented.

Using an AI-generated character in advertising is not inherently illegal, Li Weihua, a partner at the Shanghai office of Dacheng Law Offices, told China News Service. However, the character does not have independent legal status, meaning responsibility for misleading or unlawful advertising remains with the advertiser or the company operating the character.

According to media reports, a growing number of firms are now offering "digital portrait licensing" services. These companies acquire digital likenesses and sell usage rights for applications ranging from short-drama production to in-feed ad campaigns, with some touting their services as "much cheaper than hiring real human endorsers directly."

Li added that advertisers and ad operators using AI-generated digital portraits must comply with relevant advertising laws. For example, such advertisements must be clearly labeled as "advertisements" and must also state that the digital portrait is AI-generated.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)