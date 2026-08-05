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Fresh guavas from South China make export debut in Singapore

2026-08-05 11:45:36Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS) -- The first-ever shipment of fresh guavas from Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province, was exported to Singapore on Tuesday, marking a new addition to the city’s fruit export portfolio. The consignment weighed 6.4 metric tons.

Lianjiang, a county-level city administered by Zhanjiang, has favorable conditions for guava cultivation. The fruit has emerged as a key crop supporting rural revitalization in recent years, and Lianjiang has become China’s largest guava-producing area.

(Photo:
Zhanjiang Customs officers inspect fresh guava to be exported to Singapore. (Photo: China News Service)

Mo Lirong, head of a specialized fruit-growing farmers’ cooperative in Lianjiang, said the cooperative’s guavas are known for their thick, juicy flesh, rich aroma and high sugar content, making them popular with consumers.

To facilitate the maiden export of Lianjiang guavas, Zhanjiang Customs conducted on-site inspections at local orchards to ensure product quality and safety at the source.

It also opened a dedicated green channel for certificate-of-origin inspections, helping local enterprises deliver fresh produce to overseas markets more efficiently.

(By Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda) 

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