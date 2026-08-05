Chinese Long March-8A rocket launches new internet satellites

A Long March-8A carrier rocket, carrying the 23rd group of the low-orbit internet constellation, blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 4, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

(ECNS) -- China successfully sent a new batch of internet satellites into orbit on Tuesday from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, according to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

The satellites, the 23rd group of the low-orbit internet constellation, lifted off aboard a Long March-8A carrier rocket at 4:52 p.m. Beijing Time, marking a complete mission success.

Developed by the CASC, the two-stage semi-liquid-fuel rocket completed its first full-system verification flight after a full performance upgrade. It features a new direct-orbit deployment that drastically cuts the time satellites need to reach their working positions.

The launch marks the 661st flight of the Long March rocket family. The newly deployed satellite network batch was also developed by China Academy of Space Technology, and will support China’s growing low-earth orbit internet constellation.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)