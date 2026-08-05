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Qinghai's cross-border capital net inflow rises 80% in H1

2026-08-05 11:14:47Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Northwest China's Qinghai Province recorded a net inflow of $142 million in bank-handled cross-border receipts and payments for clients in the first half of 2026, up 80% year-on-year, according to the third regular press conference of 2026 held by the Qinghai Branch of the People’s Bank of China on Tuesday.

the press conference. (Photo: China News Service/ Qi Zengbei)
The Qinghai Branch of the People’s Bank of China holds a press conference on August 4, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/ Qi Zengbei)

Total bank-handled cross-border receipts and payments reached $496 million during the period, rising 14% year-on-year.

Cross-border receipts stood at $319 million, up 24%, while cross-border payments fell 1% to $177 million, resulting in a significant net inflow of cross-border funds.

The total value of foreign exchange settlements and sales reached $394 million, a slight increase of 1% year-on-year.

Foreign exchange settlements fell 12% to $146 million, while foreign exchange sales rose 11% to $248 million. This resulted in net foreign exchange sales of $102 million, up 74% year-on-year.

Overall, Qinghai's cross-border transactions remained stable, with foreign-related receipts and payments broadly balanced.

(Bu Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)

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