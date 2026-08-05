Qinghai's cross-border capital net inflow rises 80% in H1

(ECNS) -- Northwest China's Qinghai Province recorded a net inflow of $142 million in bank-handled cross-border receipts and payments for clients in the first half of 2026, up 80% year-on-year, according to the third regular press conference of 2026 held by the Qinghai Branch of the People’s Bank of China on Tuesday.

The Qinghai Branch of the People’s Bank of China holds a press conference on August 4, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/ Qi Zengbei)

Total bank-handled cross-border receipts and payments reached $496 million during the period, rising 14% year-on-year.

Cross-border receipts stood at $319 million, up 24%, while cross-border payments fell 1% to $177 million, resulting in a significant net inflow of cross-border funds.

The total value of foreign exchange settlements and sales reached $394 million, a slight increase of 1% year-on-year.

Foreign exchange settlements fell 12% to $146 million, while foreign exchange sales rose 11% to $248 million. This resulted in net foreign exchange sales of $102 million, up 74% year-on-year.

Overall, Qinghai's cross-border transactions remained stable, with foreign-related receipts and payments broadly balanced.

(Bu Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)