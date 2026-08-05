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West African manatee calf turns one month old in Zhuhai

2026-08-05 10:44:43Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A male West African manatee calf named Bixin has turned one month old at Chimelong Spaceship, an indoor theme park in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, joining China’s largest captive conservation population of the species. 

Born on July 1, Bixin is the largest manatee calf born at Chimelong to date. At seven days old, he weighed 45.25 kilograms and measured 136 centimeters in length. The calf has a calm temperament and distinctive features, including darker skin and longer front flippers.

West African manatee mother Baobao and her calf Bixin at Chimelong Spaceship in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province. (Photo: provided by Guangdong Chimelong Group)
West African manatee mother Baobao and her calf Bixin at Chimelong Spaceship in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province. (Photo: provided by Guangdong Chimelong Group)

His mother, Baobao, has been providing attentive care. The experienced mother often swims close to her calf, gently touches his back with her tail and supports him with her front flippers, helping strengthen the bond between them.

Manatees are believed to have inspired ancient legends of mermaids. The West African manatee, one of the world’s three manatee species, is listed in Appendix I to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Its wild population has declined in recent years due to habitat loss and other threats.

To support the conservation of the species, Chimelong Group has focused on improving habitats and developing breeding techniques. In 2018, Chimelong successfully bred the world’s first West African manatee calf born under human care in nearly 50 years. The facility has since established one of the few stable breeding populations of West African manatees in the world.

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