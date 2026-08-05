China's domestic flight fuel surcharges fall again

The first high-altitude variant of China’s C919 large passenger jet takes off from Shanghai Pudong International Airport’s fourth runway for its maiden test flight on July 29, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

(ECNS) -- Fuel surcharges on domestic flights in China were cut again on Wednesday, the third reduction since June, as the summer travel season hits its peak.

Adult passengers now pay 70 yuan ($10.30) on routes over 800 kilometers and 40 yuan ($5.90) on routes of 800 kilometers or less, down 30 yuan and 10 yuan, respectively.

The reduction comes even though domestic gasoline prices rose at the end of July. This apparent contradiction reflects a timing gap between the two pricing mechanisms: airline fuel surcharges are based on the previous month’s average jet-fuel price, whereas domestic gasoline prices are adjusted every 10 working days in line with international crude oil prices.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)