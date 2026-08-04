Strong El Nino to bring more extreme weather to China: meteorological authorities

(ECNS) -- China's meteorological authorities said on Tuesday that El Nino conditions strengthened in June and July 2026 and are expected to develop into a strong to super event, peaking in autumn and winter before weakening in spring and summer 2027.

The China Meteorological Administration warned that the rapidly developing event could bring more heavy rainfall, heatwaves and typhoons to China in August.

The press conference is held by China Meteorological Administration. Aug. 4, 2026. (Photo/China News Network)

Flood risks are expected to be higher than drought risks in eastern China, particularly in areas including Pearl River basins, while northwestern China faces the risk of prolonged drought.

Jia Xiaolong, deputy director of the National Climate Center, said monitoring indicates the El Nino event is intensifying and may drive more extreme weather patterns in the coming months.

(By Gong Weiwei)