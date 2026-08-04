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China's services trade up 8.3% in H1, knowledge-intensive exports top 50%

2026-08-04 16:53:51Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's services trade totaled 3.78 trillion yuan (about $526.4 billion) in the first half of 2026, up 8.3% year on year, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM).

Services exports rose 17.6% to 1.5 trillion yuan, while imports grew 2.9% to 2.28 trillion yuan. The services trade deficit narrowed by 161.4 billion yuan to 770.4 billion yuan.

Knowledge-intensive services trade reached 1.66 trillion yuan, up 6.7% and accounting for 44% of total services trade. Knowledge-intensive services exports totaled 805.7 billion yuan, up 12.8% and accounting for 53.5% of total services exports. Exports of personal cultural and entertainment services grew 57.2%, while charges for the use of intellectual property rose 44.3%. Knowledge-intensive services imports reached 857.7 billion yuan, up 1.4%.

Travel services exports rose 31.1% to 229.2 billion yuan, the fastest growth among the top five services export sectors. Transport services imports grew 30.4% to 498.1 billion yuan, the fastest among the top five import sectors.

 

(By Tang Yuxian)

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