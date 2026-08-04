Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps expands value-added processing for fruit industry

Two workers dry Hami melons in Xinjiang. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xinyi)

(ECNS) -- A cooperative under the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps is sun-drying Hami melons to extend shelf life and reduce waste during the peak harvest season.

Temperatures in Xinjiang have recently stayed above 40 degrees Celsius, significantly shortening the drying cycle, a cooperative staff member said. The processing and drying operations are expected to run until mid-August.

The cooperative employs a grading system that channels premium fresh melons to outside markets while directing the rest into deep processing to maximize resource use. Hundreds of metric tons have been dried so far, with the bulk of the output set for sale through pre-arranged orders.

Local authorities are also integrating fruit resources with the light industry sector. Drawing on established strengths in grape and Hami melon cultivation, they have developed a line of craft beers, helping to upgrade the specialty fruit industry and boost overall value. The products are sold not only locally but also in major cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The initiative is part of a broader regional upgrade strategy aimed at raising rural incomes by moving beyond raw commodity exports. All processing is done on-site, creating a full production chain that runs from field harvest to finished consumer goods.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)