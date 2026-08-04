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COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Taiwan, with nearly 19,000 seeking for medical care in a week

2026-08-04 16:49:28Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Weekly outpatient and emergency visits for COVID-19 in Taiwan rose to 18,990 in the week ending Saturday, up from 10,605 a week earlier, the healthcare department in Taiwan said Tuesday.

It also reported 62 severe cases and three deaths linked to locally acquired infections between July 28 and Aug. 3, compared with 42 severe cases and two deaths in the prior week.

Taiwan’s Public Television Service earlier reported that the current wave could peak in mid-August, with weekly visits potentially exceeding 50,000.

Health authorities urged residents to wear masks in healthcare facilities, on public transport and in crowded indoor spaces. People at higher risk of severe illness were advised to seek medical care promptly if symptoms develop.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)
(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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