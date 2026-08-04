Typhoon Dolphin's path uncertain as forecasters warn of landfall or skirt east China coast

(ECNS) -- The path of severe Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of 2026, is expected to become clearer by Thursday, the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) said Tuesday.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dolphin was about 1,560 kilometers east of Naha in the Ryukyu Islands, with maximum winds of 48 meters per second. It is not expected to affect waters off China before Friday.

There are two possibilities for the typhoon after it passed through the Ryukyu Islands, the CMA said at a press conference.

One possible track could take it ashore near the Yangtze River estuary or Zhejiang around Sunday, bringing strong winds and rain to parts of eastern China.

Under another possible track, Dolphin could turn north along the coast, possibly affecting Jiangsu, Shanghai and the Shandong Peninsula on Aug. 10 or 11 and bringing heavy rain to parts of East and North China.