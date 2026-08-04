China interview with Nolan goes viral, sparks global cultural debate

Screenshot photo of the conversation. (Screenshot from Bilibili)

(ECNS) -- A conversation between Chinese podcaster Zhong Shu and British American filmmaker Christopher Nolan about his new film The Odyssey has gone viral on Western social media, drawing tens of millions of views and igniting broad debate over media, education and public culture in the United States.

Zhong, a doctoral candidate in political philosophy at Boston College, opened the interview by linking Nolan to a bard of modern times and asked whether his adaptation of Homer's epic made him "a bard of a civilization at dusk."

She also pressed him on whether he had "Christianized The Odyssey" and why atonement was central to the film.

The interview gained wide traction after Geoff Keighley, a Canadian video game journalist and television presenter, reposted it on X, calling it a "fascinating and smart interview."

That post has since garnered more than 17 million views – far outpacing the video's 800,000 views on Bilibili. Within a day, the interview had accumulated tens of millions of views across YouTube, X and Reddit.

"After the interview broke out of its original circle, I was reduced by overseas netizens to 'the Chinese lady who interviewed Nolan' – and then became material for different people to argue about 'China's rise,' 'the success of American education,' 'the decline of Western media,' and even 'Hollywood destroyed by woke culture,'" Zhong said in a follow‑up video posted on Sunday.

Western viewers have praised the interview as "textbook-level," with many contrasting it against what they described as shallow Hollywood press-tour coverage. Zhong said she was quickly reduced online to "the Chinese lady who interviewed Nolan," and became a lens for debates about China's rise, American education, Western media and Hollywood culture.

Nolan and Universal Pictures executives reportedly expressed strong appreciation for her questions at a promotional dinner. Zhong, who has more than one million followers across Chinese platforms, left her hometown of Taizhou at age 15 to study in the U.S. and is fluent in German, French, English, Ancient Greek and Latin.

(By Zhang Dongfang)