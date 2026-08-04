Fuzhou hosts Cross-Strait Youth Baseball Exchange Camp

(ECNS) -- The 8th "Haiqing Cup" Cross-Strait Youth Baseball Exchange Camp opened in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, on Monday, bringing youth community baseball teams from Taiwan to participate in exchanges.

The opening ceremony of the 8th "Haiqing Cup" Cross-Strait Youth Baseball Exchange Camp is held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province on Aug. 3, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhang Bin)

Launched in 2017, the camp has become a major brand for youth exchanges. This year, Fuzhou Jiangbin Middle School signed a friendly agreement with a team from Changhua County to carry out regular online technical exchanges and share training experience.

The two sides will carry out regular online technical exchanges and share training experience within relevant regulations to facilitate interactions between players.

(By Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)