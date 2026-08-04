Chinese destinations gain surging popularity among South Korean travelers

South Korean tourists take photos at the Site of the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea in Shanghai in 2025. (Photo: China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Chinese destinations are gaining surging popularity among South Korean travelers, with official data showing 1.714 million South Korean visitors entered China between January and June this year, marking a 16% year-on-year increase.

The 30-day visa-free entry policy for South Korean residents, launched in November 2024, has sharply cut travel costs and procedural hassle, making China widely recognized by South Koreans as a cost-effective, nearby getaway destination.

A leading local travel agency recorded that China has become the top booked overseas summer destination, taking 27.4% of short-haul bookings, with peak season reservations jumping 62.5% from last year.

An investigation launched by the China National Tourism Office in Seoul among 2,600 Korean adults showed that most returning South Korean tourists hold higher satisfaction and willingness to revisit, as popular itineraries now expand from landmarks to cultural experiences across cities including Shanghai, Beijing and Zhangjiajie.

According to People’s Daily, the relevant authorities of South Korea and China have reached an agreement on expanding bilateral air traffic rights, adding a total of 70 weekly flights in passenger and cargo services. Flights to popular destinations such as Shanghai and Guangzhou are expected to increase, while the route network between regional airports in South Korea and Chinese cities will be further improved.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)