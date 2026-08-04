China-Malaysia cultural event held in Kuala Lumpur

Dancers perform at the China-Malaysia International Culture and Art Performance and Exhibitionon, August 2, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yuying)

(ECNS) -- The 2026 “Blooming Flowers Along the Way” China-Malaysia International Culture and Art Performance and Exhibition concluded in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The cultural event featured a rich array of traditional arts from both countries. The Chinese troupe performed classics like The Butterfly Lovers and Along the River During the Qingming Festival using ancient Chinese harp Konghou and traditional dance. In return, Malaysian artists presented their signature twenty-four solar term drums and ethnic folk dances, blending local customs with Chinese elegance.

The event was co-hosted by the China Association for Promotion of International Multicultural Communication and the Malaysia-China Friendship Association to mark the 52nd anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.

Organizers highlighted that the event establishes a regular platform for cultural and youth exchanges in the new era of the Maritime Silk Road, aiming to deepen mutual understanding and pass the torch of bilateral friendship to future generations.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)