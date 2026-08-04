Greater Bay Area youth taekwondo tournament wraps up, eyes deeper cultural-sports ties

(ECNS) -- The 2026 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Youth Taekwondo Series (Guangzhou) concluded at the Liwan District Gymnasium in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, on Sunday.

Open to participants from preschoolers to adults, the competition featured six categories including poomsae, sparring, breaking and electronic speed racing.

Young people participate in a competition during the GBA Youth Taekwondo Series, Aug. 2, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Parent-child and team events enriched the lineup, while the opening ceremony blended Chinese artistic elements with martial arts.

Designed to facilitate exchanges among young people in the Greater Bay Area through taekwondo, the event aims to integrate resources from Hong Kong and Macao and boost the development of culture and sports across the Greater Bay Area, the organizer said.

(By Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)