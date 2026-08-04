New China-Thailand transport route boosts regional connectivity

(ECNS) -- An international road transport route linking the China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area (SCO Demonstration Zone) with Thailand through the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) has officially opened, Qingdao Customs in east China's Shandong Province announced on Monday.

A batch of vegetable products from a Qingdao-based food company was transported via the route, marking its official launch.

Qingdao Customs officers in Shandong Province inspect the GMS international road transport vehicles on July 31, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

The company said the new route provides a faster and more efficient alternative to sea freight, allowing sealed containers to travel directly without reloading and helping reduce logistics costs.

Vehicles with GMS certificates can travel between China, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar through simplified customs procedures, requiring only a single declaration and eliminating repeated cargo transfers.

To support the route’s operation, Jiaozhou Customs, under Qingdao Customs, has provided enterprises with streamlined services, including dedicated clearance channels and real-time tracking of vehicle journeys to ensure smooth cargo transportation.

As China’s only national-level platform dedicated to local economic and trade cooperation with SCO member states, the SCO Demonstration Zone has now launched eight GMS and TIR (Transport International Router) international transport routes to countries including Laos, Thailand and Russia. Since the beginning of the year, the zone has handled 231 international transport vehicles, with a total cargo value of 210 million yuan ($29.2 million).

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)