Tilt-rotor UAV powered by homegrown CS35 engine completes maiden flight

The Qizhi 5 UAV conducts its maiden flight test on August 3, 2026. (Photo: Aero Engine Corporation of China)

(ECNS) -- The Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC) announced on Monday that the 1.5-tonne Qizhi 5 tilt-rotor drone, powered by the domestically developed CS35 turboshaft engine, has successfully completed its maiden flight.

The CS35, a 350-kilowatt-class turboshaft engine featuring an advanced modular structure, can support a wide range of scenarios including unmanned cargo transport and sightseeing tours. The engine passed ground tests in February and tethered flight tests in May this year.

Supported by the engine, the Qizhi 5 tilt-rotor drone smoothly executed a full set of flight maneuvers including takeoff, hovering and landing during the debut flight, with all parameters meeting design requirements.

The Qizhi 5 UAV features a maximum speed of 450 km/h, a 300 kg payload, and a 1,900 km range. AECC said it will further deepen industry-university-research collaboration with Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics to optimize engine performance, and develop a full series of general aviation power products covering the 300 to 500 kilowatt power range.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)