Chinese scientist wins country's first William Nordberg Medal

(ECNS) -- Chinese scientist Wang Jinsong has become the first Chinese recipient of the William Nordberg Medal, one of the highest honors awarded by the Committee on Space Research (COSPAR), in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the application of space science.

The award was presented on Monday during the 46th COSPAR Scientific Assembly in Florence, Italy.

Established in 1988, the William Nordberg Medal recognizes exceptional achievements and distinguished contributions to the application of space science. Wang is the first Chinese scientist to receive the honor. In recognition of his accomplishments, an asteroid has also been named after him.

Wang serves as director-general of China's National Satellite Meteorological Center and chief designer of the country's Fengyun meteorological satellite program.

He also led the development of China's first-generation numerical space weather forecasting system and the world's first AI-powered chain forecasting model for space weather. Built around the Fengyun satellite constellation and integrated with data from nearly 100 ground-based observation stations, the system has made China the only country besides the United States to possess full-chain operational space weather monitoring capabilities covering the entire Sun-Earth system.