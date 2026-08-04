NE China's Hulan River records No. 1 flood of 2026

(ECNS) -- The Hulan River in northeast China recorded its No. 1 flood of 2026 at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

Rainfall pushed the water level at Qinjia hydrological station in Suihua, Heilongjiang Province, to the flood warning level of 149.56 meters.

The ministry had already activated a Level IV flood-control emergency response for Heilongjiang and stepped up monitoring, forecasting and early warnings. A ministry team is assisting local flood-control efforts in the province.