Guangxi youth envoys strengthen China-Brunei friendship

(ECNS) -- The second “Magnificent Guangxi, Friendship Around the World — Guangxi Youth Friendship Envoys Visit Brunei” program was held in Brunei from July 26 to Aug. 2, bringing together more than 20 young representatives from universities across Guangxi for exchanges aimed at strengthening friendship between China and ASEAN countries.

The closing ceremony of the second “Magnificent Guangxi, Friendship Around the World — Guangxi Youth Friendship Envoys Visit Brunei” program, Aug. 2, 2026. (Photo provided by the Guangxi People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries)

During the exchange program, the young representatives learned about Brunei’s culture, education, technology and economic development through a series of activities.

At Laksamana College of Business, they participated in cultural activities and cooking classes. They also visited water villages and mangrove forests to experience Brunei's local traditions and natural landscapes.

The group visited Universiti Brunei Darussalam and the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization Regional Centre for Vocational and Technical Education and Training (SEAMEO VOCTECH), where they exchanged views with faculty members and experts on higher education and cross-border educational cooperation.

Visits to Royal Brunei Airlines, the Seria Energy Lab and Muara Port Company Sdn Bhd gave them a closer look at the country’s aviation industry, energy technology and port operations.

The group also met with diplomats at the Chinese Embassy in Brunei to discuss China-Brunei relations and bilateral cooperation.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brunei, as well as the fifth anniversary of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership.

The program helped the young representatives deepen their understanding of Brunei and the friendship between the two countries.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)