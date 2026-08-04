Beijing-style folk art wows Taiwan audiences

A performer from China Coal Mine Art Troupe stages a show featuring ancient Chinese magic tricks in Taipei on July 30, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhu He)

(ECNS) -- Renowned China Coal Mine Art Troupe wrapped up its successful performing tour across Taiwan and returned to the Chinese mainland on Monday, after igniting widespread enthusiasm for Beijing-style traditional folk arts among local audiences.

The troupe staged a spectacular show at Taipei’s Hakka Music and Theater Center on Thursday, presenting a fine selection of performances including crosstalk, kuaiban (rhythmic storytelling with bamboo clappers), comedic shuahuang skits (one performer acts on stage, another hidden behind speaks/sings), Beijing Opera and traditional Chinese magic tricks that brought waves of nonstop cheers from the full house.

Many local visitors, young and old, said they were deeply impressed by the authentic, charming show. The performing artists noted that their interactions with Taiwan audiences were incredibly warm, and expressed hopes for more in-person exchanges between cross-strait folk art circles in the future.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)